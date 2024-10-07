National Bank Financial Comments on Saputo Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.
Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP
Saputo Stock Performance
Shares of SAP stock opened at C$28.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.86. The company has a market cap of C$12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.28 and a 52 week high of C$32.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, with a total value of C$200,124.00. Insiders own 42.57% of the company’s stock.
Saputo Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saputo
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.