National Bank Financial Comments on Saputo Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saputo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of C$4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$28.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.86. The company has a market cap of C$12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$25.28 and a 52 week high of C$32.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$59,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Carl Colizza acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.43 per share, with a total value of C$200,124.00. Insiders own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.63%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

