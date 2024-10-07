Emerson Electric Co. to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Emerson Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $111.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.29. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

