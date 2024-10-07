BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BWAY. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

BrainsWay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $9.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.32 million, a P/E ratio of -105.56 and a beta of 1.26. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 1,686.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

