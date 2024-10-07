TeraWulf Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a report released on Friday, October 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.77%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $4.20 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in TeraWulf by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,301,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

