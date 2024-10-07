DA Davidson Comments on Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $20.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $328.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Articles

