Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Lifted by Zacks Research

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilltop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Hilltop’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HTH. StockNews.com lowered Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HTH opened at $31.28 on Monday. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,978,857.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 4.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

