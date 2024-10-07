Analysts Set Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Target Price at $52.62

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $3,313,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 184,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,570,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $53.34 on Friday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

