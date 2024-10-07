Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $38.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE BIP opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.84 and a beta of 1.06. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

