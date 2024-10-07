STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $43.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 0.7 %

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.95%.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.