Analysts Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target at $191.60

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Impinj from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000,003.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,006,638.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $120,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc bought 4,264,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,003.17. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,050,456 shares in the company, valued at $155,006,638.64. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,713 shares of company stock worth $3,657,482. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $68,211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $103,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 439,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,747,000.

Shares of PI stock opened at $218.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.18. Impinj has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $220.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. Impinj had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Impinj will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

