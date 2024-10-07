Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Target Price at $61.25

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $60.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $51.36 and a one year high of $67.40.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

Insider Activity

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in W. P. Carey by 48.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 113,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 35.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Free Report

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.