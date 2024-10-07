Brokerages Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target at $191.64

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.64.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
