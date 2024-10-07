Brokerages Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target at $191.64

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $191.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $194.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $343.09 billion, a PE ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.