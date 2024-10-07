Analysts Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$18.22

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTL. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

MTL opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.47 and a 12-month high of C$15.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$490.50 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.321161 earnings per share for the current year.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.69%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

