Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $27.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 46,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $204.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

