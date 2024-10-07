Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $85.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Onsemi by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Onsemi by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 156,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Onsemi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,064,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,590,000 after buying an additional 43,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $697,276,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $95.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.67.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

