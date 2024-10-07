Analysts Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price at $3.39

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.42 on Friday. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.15 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 112.67% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 23,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $31,602.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,263.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,252 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $36,790.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,304,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,060.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,515 shares of company stock worth $100,595 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in ChargePoint by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 74.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

