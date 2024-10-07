Head to Head Analysis: Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) versus SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverCrest Metals and Osisko Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverCrest Metals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Osisko Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus price target of $10.13, suggesting a potential downside of 0.05%. Osisko Mining has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.23%. Given SilverCrest Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SilverCrest Metals is more favorable than Osisko Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverCrest Metals $261.54 million 5.75 $116.72 million $0.83 12.20 Osisko Mining N/A N/A $165.48 million $0.42 8.52

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Osisko Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Osisko Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SilverCrest Metals. Osisko Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverCrest Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SilverCrest Metals and Osisko Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverCrest Metals 40.61% 25.66% 23.23% Osisko Mining N/A -0.50% -0.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.8% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverCrest Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SilverCrest Metals beats Osisko Mining on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc. engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

