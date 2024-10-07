Head to Head Review: CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) & Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) and Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CrowdStrike and Full Truck Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 1 5 33 2 2.88 Full Truck Alliance 0 1 1 1 3.00

CrowdStrike currently has a consensus target price of $326.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.72%. Full Truck Alliance has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.25%. Given CrowdStrike’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CrowdStrike is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

71.2% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of CrowdStrike shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and Full Truck Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike 4.84% 8.44% 3.14% Full Truck Alliance 26.80% 7.88% 7.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CrowdStrike and Full Truck Alliance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $3.52 billion 20.23 $89.33 million $0.53 551.40 Full Truck Alliance $1.19 billion 8.89 $311.68 million $0.32 31.34

Full Truck Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CrowdStrike. Full Truck Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CrowdStrike, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CrowdStrike beats Full Truck Alliance on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services. It primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

