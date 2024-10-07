FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Critical Contrast

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and NXP Semiconductors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $77.77 million 0.85 -$50.29 million ($0.39) -1.35 NXP Semiconductors $13.11 billion 4.57 $2.80 billion $10.83 21.63

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of FTC Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FTC Solar and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 4 2 1 2.57 NXP Semiconductors 1 6 12 0 2.58

FTC Solar currently has a consensus target price of $1.04, suggesting a potential upside of 97.96%. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $294.89, suggesting a potential upside of 25.89%. Given FTC Solar’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than NXP Semiconductors.

Volatility and Risk

FTC Solar has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -63.17% -75.67% -37.61% NXP Semiconductors 21.21% 35.65% 13.51%

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats FTC Solar on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. Its products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

