Head-To-Head Contrast: Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) and AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) and AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Group and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sound Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group N/A N/A N/A AppLovin 20.89% 84.16% 15.82%

Risk & Volatility

Sound Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AppLovin 1 3 11 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sound Group and AppLovin, as provided by MarketBeat.

AppLovin has a consensus price target of $106.44, indicating a potential downside of 23.78%. Given AppLovin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Sound Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sound Group and AppLovin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $2.24 billion 0.01 $12.54 million $0.99 2.23 AppLovin $3.96 billion 11.62 $356.71 million $1.68 83.13

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppLovin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppLovin beats Sound Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Group

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products. It also offers SparkLabs, which uses app store optimization to enhance ad visibility; AppLovin Exchange, which connects buyers to mobile and CTV devices through a single and direct RTB exchange; and Array, an end-to-end app management suite for mobile operators and end users. In addition, the company operates various free-to-play mobile games. It serves individuals, small and independent businesses, enterprises, advertisers and advertising networks, mobile app publishers, indie studio developers, and internet platforms. AppLovin Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.