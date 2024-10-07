Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.37 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.45. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $72.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $74.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,275.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

