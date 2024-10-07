Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) vs. Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Financial Analysis

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hallador Energy and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallador Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50

Hallador Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.01%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Hallador Energy.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Hallador Energy pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable pays out -308.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hallador Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallador Energy -1.25% -1.48% -0.72% Brookfield Renewable 2.37% 0.79% 0.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hallador Energy and Brookfield Renewable”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallador Energy $485.54 million 0.81 $44.79 million $0.59 17.95 Brookfield Renewable $4.11 billion 1.39 -$181.00 million ($0.46) -69.39

Hallador Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hallador Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Hallador Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc.

