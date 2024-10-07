Powerfleet, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Powerfleet in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday.

Powerfleet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AIOT opened at $5.01 on Monday. Powerfleet has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million.

About Powerfleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

