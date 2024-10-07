Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $55,362.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,020.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $55,362.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,020.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 19,626 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,249,391.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 997,112 shares in the company, valued at $63,476,149.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,612 shares of company stock worth $3,184,609. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

