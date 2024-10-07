Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Target Price at $129.00

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.
ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Allegion stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Allegion has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $146.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.
