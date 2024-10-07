Analysts Set Expectations for Midland States Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for Midland States Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MSBI

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI opened at $21.70 on Monday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 132,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.