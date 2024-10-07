Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2024

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $211.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $606.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.