Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.23. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.72 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.30 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $211.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a market cap of $606.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

