FY2025 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.64. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $14.54 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ICON Public’s FY2026 earnings at $18.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.53 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICLR. StockNews.com cut ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ICON Public from $368.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partners started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.60.

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $293.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $221.20 and a fifty-two week high of $347.72. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.94.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.