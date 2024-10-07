Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Issued By Northland Capmk

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.74.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $287.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $278.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.22. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $910,220,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $874,748,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $564,188,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Salesforce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,072,660.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $229,434.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,072,660.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,494,155.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,273 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

