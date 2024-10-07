Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.73) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $267.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $287.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,101. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,446,733 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

