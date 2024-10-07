Brokerages Set CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) PT at $485.60

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $485.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:CACI opened at $511.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.76. CACI International has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $515.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at $42,319,830.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in CACI International by 900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CACI International by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

