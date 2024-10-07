Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target at $19.60

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,882.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at $421,807.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 212.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3,885.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $425.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

