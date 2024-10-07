Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) PT at $190.25

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

Several research firms have commented on RGEN. UBS Group lowered their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1,711.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 36,663 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 33.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 167,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 21.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,767,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen stock opened at $136.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.95. Repligen has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

