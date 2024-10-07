MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $80.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.45.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLTX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th.
NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $55.28 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.
