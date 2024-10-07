MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Receives $80.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2024

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.45.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLTX shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on MLTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $55.28 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.11 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.