Brokerages Set Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Target Price at $58.38

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 90.0% in the second quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

