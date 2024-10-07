Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $294.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $294.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Gordon Haskett raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $264.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

