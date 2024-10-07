MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $20.85 Average Target Price from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

MP opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -115.87 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MP Materials will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $325,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,249. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MP Materials by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 66,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 365,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

