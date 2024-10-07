Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives $104.74 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.9 %

CL stock opened at $99.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.87.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

