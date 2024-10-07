Brokerages Set Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) PT at $34.50

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $35.72.
Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $283.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.80%.
Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.
