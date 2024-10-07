Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Receives C$53.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFY shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Definity Financial from C$52.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their target price on Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Price Performance

DFY stock opened at C$53.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.53. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.48 and a 12 month high of C$55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 3.1420256 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.