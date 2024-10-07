Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) PT at $469.80

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.80.
Several research firms have commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WSO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco
Watsco Price Performance
WSO opened at $480.69 on Friday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $338.58 and a 52-week high of $520.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.
Watsco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Watsco
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.