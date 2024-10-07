Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) PT at $469.80

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $469.80.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Watsco by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO opened at $480.69 on Friday. Watsco has a 52-week low of $338.58 and a 52-week high of $520.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

