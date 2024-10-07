Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $20.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $61,462.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,294.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

