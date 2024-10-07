Brokers Set Expectations for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a report released on Friday, October 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.89 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.34 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.9 %

DGX opened at $150.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.86. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.10 and a twelve month high of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $1,301,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.