Analysts Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Target Price at $263.56

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HEICO from $248.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.09, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,126.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.26 per share, for a total transaction of $119,823.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $52,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $261.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.85. HEICO has a 1 year low of $155.42 and a 1 year high of $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

