Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $189.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $176.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.81. The stock has a market cap of $822.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,873,037.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,873,037.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $52,950,238 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 83,846 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after purchasing an additional 983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 826.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,963,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,258,000 after buying an additional 2,643,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

