Head-To-Head Contrast: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -180.00% -63.99% -47.64% Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.26%.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and Genocea Biosciences”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $17.45 million 73.88 -$135.89 million ($4.77) -7.10 Genocea Biosciences $1.91 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) 0.00

Genocea Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Genocea Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

