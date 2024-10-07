FY2024 EPS Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 78.04% and a return on equity of 3.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCMI

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.21 million, a PE ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in National CineMedia by 1,581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 490,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 461,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in National CineMedia by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.