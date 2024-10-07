Paramount Global to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 22.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

