Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Cut by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%.

IMO has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $77.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $77.70.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,214 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,120,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,913,000 after purchasing an additional 293,910 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.90%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.