DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bridgewater Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $386.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.39. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Bridgewater Bancshares

In related news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,235.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Thomas P. Trutna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $70,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,235.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $162,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,383,473.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bridgewater Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 294,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 143,376 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 289,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,396,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

